The Houston Police Department cited two with shoplifting at a Houston retailer.

They are:

•Justin D. Struck, 43, of 1743 Colburn Road at Cabool, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 12.

•Angela M. Whitter, 37, of 14004 Arnott Road at Licking, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 5.