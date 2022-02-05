Following heavy snow that fell on the region this week, City of Houston workers made great strides in removing snow from the downtown business district.

Long hours were worked to plow streets and then scoop up snow, place it in dump trucks and haul to west of the Piney River Technical Center. City workers were downtown Friday evening continuing to work on the effort.

Frozen precipitation and later snow began falling Wednesday before ending a day later as the National Weather Service had the region under a severe storm warning.

The storm closed schools, governments and some businesses.

While several slide off accidents were reported in the county, there were no injury-related crashes.