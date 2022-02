The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Missouri, it said early Wednesday.

It includes areas along and southeast of the I-44 corridor. Road and travel impacts are expected with mixed wintry precipitation accumulations beginning late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, it said.

Schools in the county are closed Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said motorists should be prepared for slower than normal traffic, increased risks for accidents.

MoDOT also urged caution in a statement.