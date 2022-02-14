Sunny Shelton Barton, 48, daughter of Sunny Barton and Vicki Harper Logan, was born June 7, 1973, in St Louis, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Cliff Riggs; grandmother, Verna Bell Barton; her grandfather, Avery Barton; and other relatives.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Bauer; two sons, Jeremiah Shelton and Kyle Williams; three daughters, Kayla Shelton, Madeline Pankey and Valerie Pankey; five sisters, Connie Cline, Bonnie Barton, Trisha Blanks, Tonya Stotts and Randee Dunsire; four brothers , Steven Barton, Mike Riggs, William Riggs and Edward Harper; and one sister by heart, Bonnita Bullock; and many other relatives.

Sunny grew up in Cuba, Mo. She received her GED and continued to do computer training in St. Louis, Mo., after the age of 17. Later in life when living in Washington state she went to Grays Harbor Community College and did a program for more computer training and obtained a job at Safe Harbor in the help center doing computer support. She also worked at a banker realty office as a receptionist, and as many people may know she worked at the Beehive restaurant in her later 20s, which was one of her favorite jobs.

She had received Christ as her Savior and was baptized on her 16th birthday, and remained faithful through the years despite the hardships she faced.

Mrs. Barton loved coloring, shopping and she was a very creative person to the core. She loved the color yellow, collecting apples, sunflowers and anything sun, moon and stars.

Sunny loved many movies and TV shows.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Sunny Shelton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.