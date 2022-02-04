Texas County Memorial Hospital has selected Courtney Owens, RN, BSN, of Cabool, to be its new chief nursing officer.

Owens began her career with TCMH in 2003 as a LPN in med/surg, then moved away from Houston when her husband was deployed. She returned to TCMH in 2007 as a LPN at Home Health of the Ozarks and began the RN bridge program. After RN graduation in 2009, Owens went to work at TCMH Hospice of Care, and was promoted to director of Hospice of Care in 2010. In 2017, she was promoted to Home Health of the Ozarks and Hospice of Care director. Most recently Owens served as the Quality Improvement/Risk Management director for TCMH, a nurse leadership position she held for the past year.

Owens earned her BSN in 2021 from Central Methodist University.

“Being appointed to this role is both exciting and an honor,” Owens said. “I am excited for the future of TCMH and community that we serve, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the many great employees at TCMH in this new capacity.”

Owens explained that being raised locally as a part of the community, has shown her first-hand, how vital the hospital is to the people that it serves.

“I love this community and was born at this hospital,” Owens said. “I have deep roots in the community and TCMH, as my mother, Becky Scott, retired from TCMH after 40 years in utilization review and continues to work part time.”

Owens added that TCMH is home to her. She said the people at TCMH and in the community are family to her, as she has literally grown up at TCMH.

“I want our staff to know that they will always have the support behind them and access to the resources that they need to be able to provide the best possible care to their patients,” Owens said.

Owens explained that it is important to her to create an environment that not only empowers staff but encourages them to continue growing and improving in their own roles.

“Nursing recruitment and retention remain a major challenge for all hospitals, especially in rural areas,” Owens said.

Owens plans to meet those challenges as they come but will continue to move the hospital forward and improve the services that TCMH is able to provide to the community.

“Courtney is a valuable asset to TCMH and will play an important role in our future,” Chris Strickland, chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “Her skills, enthusiasm and energy make her an excellent fit as our new chief nursing officer.”

Owens and her husband, Kenny, have one son, Seth. Owens enjoys attending her son’s sporting events, reading and traveling.