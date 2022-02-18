Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 1-3.

Commissioners:

•Met with Assessor Debbie James to review and approve additions and abatements on the tax rolls. They also signed a State Tax Commission quarterly reimbursement form.

•Took no action following a request by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell to remove deceased persons from personal property taxes and to remove uncollectable 2018 taxes from the books.

•Approved a compensation request from Coroner Marie Lasater for reimbursement for multiple deaths as outlined in state statues.

The commission met Feb. 8-11.

Commissioners:

•Attended commissioner training in Columbia.

• Met with Assessor Debbie James to review and approve additions and abatements on the tax rolls.

•Approved removing deceased individuals from the tax rolls following an earlier request by the collector-treasurer.