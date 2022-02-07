The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 6 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway AF residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 60-year-old man and 50-year-old woman there who said they had been drinking and playing poker and had gotten into a heated argument. The two said they had pushed each other, but neither wanted to pursue charges. They were advised of the 12-hour rule.

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 5 regarding a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway on U.S. 63 adjacent to Souls Harbor Family Worship south of Houston.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a blue Chrysler sedan in the southbound lane with nobody around. A computer check revealed that the car was owned by a 23-year-old Cabool man. It was towed away to clear the highway.

•A 49-year-old Success man called Dec. 2 to report he was burning trash at his Success Road residence and a round of ammunition went off and struck his leg.

The man said he was on his way to the emergency room at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

A doctor at the hospital told an investigating deputy that the bullet had entered the man’s leg at a downward angle. An assisting Houston Police Department officer collected possible gunshot residue from the man’s hand.

A computer check revealed that the man had a felony conviction, making him ineligible to possess a gun.

A sample of the residue was sent to a Missouri State Highway Patrol lab for analysis.

•Kenneth L. Belcher, 33, of 160 Orchard St. in Raymondville, was arrested Jan. 12 for having three active Texas County felony warrants (two for driving while revoked and one for possession of a controlled substance) and one active misdemeanor warrant.

A deputy made the arrest after observing a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle in the drive-through at Hardee’s in Houston. The officer reported seeing a man in the back seat of the vehicle covering the side of his face with his hand.

After making contact with the man, Belcher, a computer check revealed the warrants. He was taken to jail and was unable to post bond.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 4 regarding a report of property damage at a Canning Lane residence at Licking.

A 33-year-old man there showed the officer damage done to his 1993 Ford F-250. The officer observed gouges in the paint on the hood, damage to the trim under the windshield, and other damage. The man also said a cell phone, bicycle and fan had been swiped from his property, as well as his wallet (that contained $250 cash).

There is a suspect.