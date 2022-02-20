Three Cabool residents were injured — one of them seriously — in a crash Saturday afternoon just west of West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said William M. Jarrett, 23, was driving an eastbound 1987 American Motor Co. Wranger on Highway 160 that ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with the ground before overturning.

Jarrett was flown to Cox South in Springfield. Two passengers, including a 2-year-old toddler, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Amie N. Thompson, 19, had minor injuries.

The vehicle had minor damage, the patrol said. Four Missouri State Highway Patrol officers assisted.