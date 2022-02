The Missouri State Highway Patrol made two arrests Monday, it reported.

Johnny R. Berry, 67, of Roby, was arrested in Laclede County on misdemeanor DWI (alcohol) charges and was taken to the Laclede County Jail and later released.

Dustin C. Groat, 40, of Mountain Grove, was arrested on a felony Texas County warrant for failing to pay child support. He was taken to the Wright County Jail.