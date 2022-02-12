Two persons were injured in a vehicle crash early Saturday near Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 17-year-old boy from Mountain Grove crossed the Highway 17 centerline and struck a southbound 2007 Chrysler 300 operated by Angela R. Huff, 42, of Success.

Both were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries following the 3:45 a.m. accident about four miles north of Houston, Sentman said. Both vehicles were totaled. The boy was not wearing a seatbelt and Huff was.