Plans are progressing for the return of the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival this spring in Houston.

On Saturday, April 30, Houston will host the festival with vendors and food trucks lining downtown Grand Avenue. Other activities include a 5K and Clown Fun Run, dutch oven cooking, live music, clown parade and “The Greatest Showman,” performed by the STARS Foundation.

Vendors can set up beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and must be totally set up by 8 a.m. for the 5K runners race and can tear down after last stage performances at 6 p.m. Booths are 20 feet x 8 feet and cost $20 for the day. Electricity is an additional $15. All applications must be submitted to the City of Houston by April 5 with a check or money order (no cash payments will be accepted). Tables, chairs and extension cords are not provided. Organizers are only accepting one commercial or direct sales vendor for the event.

Vendor applications can be picked up at Houston City Hall, Sugarfoot Bakery (210 S. Grand Ave.) or downloaded at houstonmo.org.

“We are also looking for organizations and school clubs to be involved with booths such as dunking booths, games for kids, face painting and even bouncy houses. This will be a great day for our community to enjoy,” said Shannon Jordan, City of Houston community development and outreach coordinator.

For more information or involvement in this event, call Jordan at 417-967-3349 or email ec.dev@houstonmo.org.