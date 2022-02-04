This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

West Plains Bank and Trust Co. is offering one-time $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in the West Plains, Mountain View-Birch Tree, Willow Springs and Houston school districts who are interested in pursuing careers in banking or a related field.

To be eligible, applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022.

Established in late 2014, the West Plains Bank and Trust Company Employee Scholarship Fund was created by bank employees with the purpose of supporting college-level study for young people interested in banking or a related field, or who have a desire to help others and improve their community through the career of their choice. This scholarship is funded by employee donations, and employees serve on the selection committee. To date, approximately $43,000 has been awarded to local, graduating seniors.

More information, including the application, can be found online at ttps://www.westplainsbank.com/about-us/scholarship. Requirements include a recent, official transcript that clearly lists ACT score(s), resume of extracurricular activities and a summary explaining why the applicant feels he/she should receive the scholarship funds.

“The funds for this scholarship come directly out of the pockets of our employees who view encouraging young people to pursue a career in banking as a means of ensuring a successful future for our industry,” said David M. Gohn, West Plains Bank and Trust Company president and chief executive officer. “A career in banking offers a rewarding opportunity to support community growth and help customers achieve their goals. We are excited to encourage young people to choose this path.”

West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in Southern Missouri. With more than 138 years of service to the local region, its total assets have grown to more than $590 million with seven locations and a loan production office. It is building a new facility on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.