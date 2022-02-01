This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning updated its briefing concerning a winter storm that will hit the area.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect and will continue late Tuesday night through Thursday evening for all of the Ozarks region, it said.

An impactful winter storm with significant snow, sleet and ice accumulation is likely. Small scale forecast changes are still possible which will affect expected amounts.

Here is the report released Tuesday morning: