A man from Licking man is held on a $1 million bond following a pursuit where the suspect struck a patrol vehicle before being forced into a ditch to stop.

Texas County deputies received a report Friday evening of a person driving a green Ford Mustang that had fled from a Licking Police Department officer and later Dent County Sheriff’s deputies.

Texas County deputies observed the Mustang near the intersection of Highway AB and Highway VV and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

The pursuit traveled several county roads and ended up on Highway V. While traveling east on Highway V, the suspect’s vehicle struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle and intentionally tried to force his vehicle off the road, Lindsey said. Another deputy was able to initiate a pursuit intervention technique and force the suspect vehicle into a ditch and stop. Deputies then took the suspect, Tyler Sims, 28, into custody without further incident.

A records check shows Sims was already on probation for resisting arrest.

Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. charged Sims with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and driving while suspended/revoked. Sims is in the Texas County Jail.