Albert Lee Nichols was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Springfield, Mo., to Eddie and Versa (Haney) Nichols. He passed away on March 12, 2022, age 74, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by parents Eddie and Versa Nichols.

He is survived by brothers, Bill (Thelma) Nichols of Houston, Mo., and Scott Nichols of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; nephews and niece, Brad (Daneta) Nichols of Republic, Mo., Mark Nichols of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Ashley (Brice) Weed of St. Paul, Minn., and Matthew Nichols of West St. Paul, Minn.; and great nephews, Cole Nichols of Sparta, Mo., and Adian Nichols of Republic, Mo.; and faithful dog, Buddy Boy.

Albert grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School in 1966. After high school, he worked at Hayes Market and Ozark Walnut factory in Houston, Mo. Starting in the 1970s, he worked at Brown Shoe Co for 19 years until the plant closed. He then worked at WoodPro Cabinetry in Cabool, Mo., for 22 years, until his retirement.

Albert was a cherished brother, beloved uncle and wonderful friend. He never forgot a loved one’s birthday and always made sure to let you know he was thinking of you. Be it birthday, Valentine’s, Easter or Christmas, he had a card in the mail and there on time. He was always ready with a box of fireworks and a mischievous laugh. He loved anything that kept him outdoors. His many interests included fishing, hunting, archery, canoeing, hiking, spelunking, searching for arrowheads in the woods and fields, traveling all over the state of Missouri to find them, and tending to his many varieties of Irises. On the days the outdoors didn’t call to him, he kept busy reading books, watching movies, collecting stamps and coins, bowling or honing his excellent skills at woodworking and leatherworking.

Albert was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and starred in many of their Christmas plays. With his mountain man beard, you could easily spot him at rodeos, car races, football games and many more events around town.

Albert will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and the stars will shine brighter, knowing he is among them.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

