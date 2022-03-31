This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A benefit auction and fish fry is planned for Saturday at the Success School.

The event is for Craig Pounds, a faculty member, who is undergoing cancer treatments.

The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and an auction starts at 6 p.m. It is at the school gymnasium and cafeteria.

Sponsors and donors include Miller’s Grill, Darrell Scheets, Darren Scheets Auctions and the Success School. Donated items include antiques, pies, tools, home goods, gun and raffle.

All proceeds go to Craig and Julia Pound. They both are teachers at Success.

For more information call the school at 417-967-2597. Donations for the auction can be dropped off at the school.