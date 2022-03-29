Authorities say an active investigation is underway into the homicide of a Texas County woman who was found Monday evening.

The victim is Nikki L. Goodchild, 31, who was found with apparent gunshot wounds at a residence on Pine Flat Drive in the Eunice area.

“While there is no specific threat to the community at this time, people residing in the area may consider general security precautions such as locking doors and vehicles, and not answering the door for unknown persons,” said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

Lindsey said the investigation is active. No suspects are in custody.

Assisting the sheriff’s department is the Missouri State Highway Patrol.