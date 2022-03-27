Authorities have released the names of two who drowned in a jon boat accident Friday on the North Fork River west of Tecumseh.

The tragedy claimed Michael L. Dunlap, 32, of Norwood; and Robert D. Smith, 60, of Drury. A third person, Shannon S. Newton, 38, was able to swim to shore.

Several Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and other agencies assisted.

The patrol said the boat drifted down stream, hit a log extending from the bank into the river and overturned. The occupants were ejected into the water and the boat sank.