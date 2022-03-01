Through the ages, there have been numerous examples of the “bad guys” appearing to be the “good guys.”

Most people are familiar with the story of the Trojan Horse, and the Bible quotes Jesus as warning people to beware of “false prophets” who appear “in sheep’s clothing” but inwardly are “ferocious wolves” (Matthew 7:15).

Whenever bad guys have duped large numbers of people into believing they’re good guys, the result hasn’t been good, and is often catastrophic. Sometimes the deed has been done clandestinely, while other times it’s accomplished right under the victims’ noses. Either way, it has proven to be effective time and again.

I wonder if right now there are billions of unsuspecting victims on this planet. And I wonder if we’re all being sold a bill of goods and the real truth about darn near everything is being hidden in plain sight.

Whatever the case, I’d say one thing’s for sure: It’s pretty dang hard to be sure who’s who these days, and I’m convinced that a whole lot of things aren’t as they seem.

What if leaders of national governments are actually not invested in tending to what’s best for their constituents? What if they’re actually working toward a collective goal dictated by a small but all-powerful group of individuals who control the bulk of the world’s financial assets?

What if the mainstream media is actually a propaganda machine for that group? What if almost everything we’re told about world events is presented (or spun) in a way that avoids the actual truth while remaining acceptable and tolerable to the masses?

What if the people in the medical and pharmaceutical field who we expect to have our backs are actually operating based on maximizing profit and minimizing benefit? What if we think they’re trying to help us but are actually slowly but surely inflicting irreversible damage?

What if the so-called entertainers (in movies, music, sports and every other format) are mainly providing a distraction from reality? What if they’re also sources of propaganda that the media can utilize without people taking notice (or caring)?

What if the so-called food experts aren’t really providing valid information, but are in fact steering society toward a new form of “sustenance” that doesn’t require farming (or farmers)? What if what many things we’ve always known as food are purposefully about to become scarce, frowned upon, or even illegal?

What if a huge percentage of what we’ve been led to believe for years and years has actually been laced (or even saturated) with fiction, and what if we’ve been lied to so often that it has become hard to tell the difference between truth and falsehood?

What if we think we know what we need to know, are able to make choices that affect how we live our lives, and believe that we’re generally in good hands, but are in fact not aware of much at all and have little or no control over our futures?

Anyway, the point is that everyone has the right to blindly accept whatever they want to blindly accept. But I believe we’re living in a world in which absolutely nothing should be blindly accepted (or assumed), and we should be on alert with regard to pretty much everything.

Otherwise, we could end up being overtaken by a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

FYI, I’m OK with people thinking I’m “out there” with this kind of stuff. And as long as I feel like a Trojan Horse is being rolled into our walled city, I’ll remain out there.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.