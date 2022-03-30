A murdered Eunice woman’s brother-in-law is charged with her death.

Joshua M. Goodchild, 43, of Eunice, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail.

Authorities said Goodchild shot and killed his sister-in-law Nikki L. Goodchild, 31, who was found unresponsive by her children after arriving home from school. Summersville’s Fire Department was called after the discovery.

On Tuesday, Texas County deputies with the assistance of the Howell County S.W.A.T. and the Houston Police Department served a search warrant at a residence on Pine Flat Drive near the location where Nikki Goodchild lived, said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

During the execution of the warrant Joshua Goodchild was arrested and charged Wednesday by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. Evidence was also recovered at his residence implicating him in the murder, said Lindsey.

The husband was working at a local business during the time period that the homicide occurred. He had no part in the crime, Lindsey said.

“This is a tragic case, I pray for comfort for the family and friends of the victim. I also commend the effort of the deputies and assisting agencies that worked on this case to seek justice,” Lindsey said.