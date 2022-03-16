Meet the candidates seeking a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees on the April ballot.

Here are their responds to a questionnaire. Jim Perry is the incumbent.

George Sholtz

Tell us a little about yourself:

Husband of one wife. Father of four children and 10 grandchildren. Prior military, business owner, rancher. Outspoken critic of issues that affect our community.

Why are you seeking a seat on the TCMH board of trustees that will appear on the April 5 ballot?

George Sholtz

Our area needs people in important positions that are not afraid to ask questions and be an advocate for the residents of the county.

What role should the board exercise in the operation of the hospital and clinics in the county? Advisory and advocate for the hospital with the government.

Describe your vision for the county-owned hospital and clinics it operates:

Continue to provide quality health service to the area without hindrance from government overreach.

Since its construction, the hospital has been governed by dozens of individuals. What qualities do you possess that will help navigate during a difficult time for healthcare in the country?

Willingness to stand and fight for our community and for our way of life.

Anything else?

If we have seen anything in the past three years about government overreach and how it affects our community and residents, we have seen how that when folks push back it is better for the community. If I could move our hospital in any direction it would be to help folks be more responsible for their own healthcare and be more proactive.

There are several way in which that can happen but it will take a desire from leadership and support from board members. It would take a paradigm shift for everyone to go from a facility that handles illness rather than a facility that handles health. Which is where we need to be. I believe that the current leadership of the hospital is doing a great job but he needs support.

Dr. Jim Perry, OD

Tell us a little about yourself:

I was born and raised in Cabool, attended SMSU and UMSL School of Optometry. I have been in private practice in Cabool for 33 years.

Jim Perry

Why are you seeking a seat on the TCMH board of trustees that will appear on the April 5 ballot? Being involved in healthcare in my career, I see the need for local involvement of the healthcare facilities in our area.

What role should the board exercise in the operation of the hospital and clinics in the county? The most important role is to hire the administrative staff and oversee their activities. I do not think the board’s role is to micromanage the day-to-day activities. The board members must, however, be receptive to concerns from staff and patrons alike, and address those as needed.

Describe your vision for the county-owned hospital and clinics it operates: The consistent operation of the hospital and primary care clinics is of primary importance. The board should also seek to expand the healthcare offerings as far specialty care such as expanded surgical capabilities.

Since its construction, the hospital has been governed by dozens of individuals. What qualities do you possess that will help navigate during a difficult time for healthcare in the country? My involvement in healthcare lets me see firsthand the challenges of the many regulatory agencies and third party revenue sources (insurance companies and Medicare/Medicaid), and the struggle to navigate through them.

Beverly Clark

Tell us a little about yourself:

I am Beverly Clark and I am married to my husband Walt Clark. We have a blended family with three children and five granddaughters. We are both retired from the State of Illinois. We moved to Houston in 2016. I am a native of Texas County and I graduated from Houston High School. I attended the Lester E Cox Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, Springfield, MO.

Beverly Clark

I worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) for almost eight years as the supervisor of X-ray. During my tenure at TCMH the Nuclear Medicine Department was added, which I also supervised. After TCMH, I moved to Illinois where I worked in the field of radiology, and then for the State of Illinois. I started my career with the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety (IDNS) as an X-ray inspector and as a member of the emergency response team. I have traveled almost the entire state of Illinois conducting medical and industrial inspections. I also participated in emergency response drills for the Nuclear Power Plants and for radioactive material accidents.

When the State of Illinois contracted with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to perform the mammography inspection, I trained and conducted many mammography inspections under FDA. During my tenure with the State of Illinois, I graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield with a degree in Management. I continued my job duties after IDNS merged with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) in 2003. I later trained under the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to perform radioactive material inspections for IEMA. I enjoy reading, gardening, sewing and crafts.

Why are you seeking a seat on the TCMH board of trustees that will appear on the April 5 ballot?

I feel my work experience in the medical field would bring a new perspective to the board.

What role should the board exercise in the operation of the hospital and clinics in the county?

I feel the board should oversee the operations of the hospital and clinics, with a focus of growing their services.

Describe your vision for the county-owned hospital and clinics it operates:

I would like to see the hospital expand the number of doctors, including specialists, for the residents living in Texas County. I would like to see wellness and prevention programs available to the hospital staff as well as the community.

Since its construction, the hospital has been governed by dozens of individuals. What qualities do you possess that will help navigate during a difficult time for healthcare in the country?

I believe that my extensive experience in the medical field and with state government will be an asset to the hospital.