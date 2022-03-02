This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

T-shirts have gone on sale for the 2022 Carry the Cross event, a Good Friday occurrence that has participants standing with 10-foot crosses for four hours along U.S. 63 in Texas County.

The date is April 15.

The apparel is available in red. The cost is $10 for T-shirts and $25 for the hoodies. The youth sizes — Small (6-8), Medium (10-12) Large (14-16). The adult sizes: Small through Adult 5XL.

Some churches will take orders and later turn them into organizers.

The deadline for ordering is Sunday, March 20. Persons should pay or send payment when ordering. Payments can be mailed or dropped off at First Baptist Church, 1241 Hawthorn, Houston. Shirts will be available to pick up on Thursday afternoon, April 7, and all day Friday, April 8, at First Baptist Church

To reserve spots: Persons should confirm their location from last year or get a new location. Call First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 417-967-2297 or call anytime at 417-693-0884.

Crosses, made of PVC pipe, will be provided to participants. Locations are assigned by the Houston Ministerial Alliance, which coordinates the effort in the county.