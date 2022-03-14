The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Wallace P. Ford, 18, of 14680 Mooney Hollow Drive at Licking, was issued four citations after an incident on March 3.

A deputy reported that at about 9:30 p.m., a white Tesla was observed traveling northbound on Highway 17 from the Houston city limits.

The car was paced at 67 miles per hour in a 55 zone, so the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But the vehicle failed to yield and then made an illegal pass and continued at a high rate of speed.

The officer initiated a pursuit reaching speeds of about 130 miles per hour.

The deputy terminated the pursuit after reaching Highway ZZ. A red Camaro was observed traveling with the Tesla, and the officer recognized its driver from pervious encounters.

Believing he could identify the operator of the Tesla, the officer contacted the driver of the Camaro the following day and he did say that the driver of the Tesla was Ford. He then contacted Ford and advised him to turn himself in.

Ford did turn himself in later that day and was issued two citations for speeding (including one for going 130 in a posted 55 zone), along with one for driving the wrong way on a highway and one for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding its siren and displaying its red and blue lights.

•A deputy responded at about 2 a.m. March 11 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Morton Road residence at Houston.

The officer made contact with a 61-year-old woman there who said a 34-year-old man there had pushed her and stolen her meth and meth pipe.

The deputy spoke with the man and he claimed he was in his room during the time in question and hadn’t pushed the woman. He reportedly produced video and the officer observed that he never left his room.

The deputy determined no crime had been committed.

•A 57-year-old Birch Tree woman reported on Feb. 22 that two Chevrolet Trailblazers had been stolen from her property in Hartshorn.

There are no suspects and investigation continues.