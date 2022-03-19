Clayton Wade Shoults, 49, was born April 15, 1972, at Mountain View, Mo., to Burl Dean and Mary Shipton Shoults. He passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., on March 15, 2022.

He grew up in the Hartshorn area and attended Summersville Schools. He was saved and baptized through Valley Center Baptist Church on Oct. 22, 1988.

Mr. Shoults enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, riding horses and four wheelers and chicken fighting and playing pool. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids as well.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; his grandparents, Omer and Dora Shoults and Russell and Velma Shipton.

Clayton is survived by his companion of over 25 years, Cindy Hobbs; his children, Michael Shoults, Kaitie Lehman, Mackenzie Koehn and Sierra Shoults; seven grandchildren; his father, Burl Shoults; and sisters, Classena Dawson, Carma Green and Bonnie Shoults.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment is in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net