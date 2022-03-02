This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood. It plans to be at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, March 18.

The organization said recent winter weather caused hundreds of donations to be lost. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the storm. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

Successful donors will receive a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/