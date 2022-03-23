Members of the Houston City Council gave final approval Monday to incentives that are hoped to spark needed residential and multi-family housing in the community.

New multi-family housing is under way on North Grand Avenue in the Houston. The Friend family of Licking is constructing the tri-plex. It also owns a housing development east of the this tract. The Houston City Council on Monday passed a resolution that enacts incentives for new home and multi-family construction. The building permit holder can receive $3 per square foot when constructed within a year. The cap is $7,000.

Brad Rees of the city’s Industrial Development Authority thanked the council for passage of the measure.

In other matters, members:

•Approved a conditional use permit to Justin Brown for a pet crematorium at Highway 17 Terrace and West Highway 17. The Houston Planning and Zoning Commission earlier granted approval.

•Will examine an issue where city employees with less than the required 1,500 hours per year may have been extended retirement benefits.

•Will look at digitizing paper records at city hall to more easily find needed documents through a simple computer search.

•With the urging of Councilman Ross Richardson, his colleagues will review a draft code of a grass policy at its next meeting that now includes three additional items. Richardson, who as mayor pro tem led the meeting and has worked extensively on the grass matter, said it was important to take final action before the start of the growing season. The measure considers such things as grass height before the city steps in to mow a property, a method of reimbursement to the city and whether the city will maintain ditch lines.

•Learned that a new hiring for the police department has hit a snag by the need to obtain records from the military. The officer, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, will tackle several projects until the military produces the paperwork. One is working with businesses to enter data into a report management system that gives officers needed information when emergencies occur­ — such as primary contacts for the business.

•Heard City Administrator Scott Avery outline finances for the first two months of the year, and continued sales tax revenue growth.

•Will meet with the Houston Parks Board after it recently recommended returning to the American Red Cross for training at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. Currently, the service is provided by another firm.

•Learned that MoDOT has added striping of South U.S. 63 on its work list.

•Adjourned into a closed session after the regular meeting.