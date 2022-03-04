Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 14-17 to transact business. Minutes were recently released.

Commissioners:

•Held a discussion on a planning commission meeting.

•Met with Chris Vetter and Joyce Thomson, office of the state auditor, related to the current audit under way in Texas County.

•Discussed with Jeff Malam, chairman of the Township Advisory Board, about speakers for an April 25 meeting.

•Approved the appointment of Russell Gaither as deputy coroner.

•Okayed township contracts with Carroll, Date, Current and Cass.

•Reviewed additions and abatements to the tax rolls with Assessor Debbie James.

•Discussed with Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. about an assistant prosecutor and dealing with lawsuits affecting the county.

•Visited with the maintenance staff concerning priorities and input as to their needs.

•Reviewed and discussed a meeting of the South Central Council of Government.

•Reviewed a letter concerning a Boone Township road, voided a check to an engineering firm and reviewed a list of individuals receiving Form 1099.

•Received a call from Angel Wells, Texas County Health Department director, updating health concerns in the county and the need for area-wide testing, as well as working with the emergency management director on a disaster plan.

•Met with Malam and Linda Bradford concerning financial statement and contract, as well as township charge accounts.

•Discussed with its attorney about removing back taxes on personal property on the books, county sovereign immunity and assigning and accepting township roads.

•Discussed with Chilton Oil making repairs to the propane system at the administrative center.

•Met with Rep. Bennie Cook on several issues affecting the county.

•Discussed with Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO, the institution’s January report.

•Were introduced to Kevin Crider, University Extension, who will take a position vacated by Travis Mills.

The commission handled several matters with Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey:

•Were served a summons in a civil case against the county.

•Reviewed a radiology bill on an inmate. Members will visit the hospital CEO.

•Discussed a board bill from Douglas County.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Wanda Etchason as a full-time jailer effective Jan. 31, resignation of Cpl. Glynn Bramwell as full-time deputy on Feb. 4, hiring of Robert Duncan as full-time jailed effective Feb. 9, resignation of Robert Joe Coney as full-time jailer on Feb. 8, the transfer of Andrew Edwards and Branson Barnes as jail deputy to road deputy effective Feb. 9 and the promotion of Gregory Ryan from deputy sheriff to deputy sheriff corporal on Feb. 7.

On Feb. 23-25, the commission:

•Visited with several organizations on American Rescue Plan funds. It received calls on the program from the City of Licking and Licking Residential Care, Hailey Joyner.

•Discussed a county law enforcement sales tax meeting that is 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the county justice center.

•Learned damage to a sheriff’s vehicle may require totaling it.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Barry Sigman as a full-time jailer and Alicia Williams as full-time deputy clerk/election clerk effective Feb. 16.

•Discussed internet service with the circuit clerk.