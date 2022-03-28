The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 47-year-old Raymondville man called to report a vehicle theft on March 10.

The man told an investigating deputy that he had allowed his girlfriend – a 43-year-old Waynesville woman – to borrow his 2003 Hyundai sedan on March 2 and she was refusing to return it.

The Waynesville Police Department was contacted and the car was located at the woman’s Elm Street residence. She was taken into custody and a probable cause statement was sent to the Texas County prosecutor.

•Dawn R. Box, 61, of 16019 Brown Road at Elk Creek, was arrested on March 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor vehicular violation.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Box was there. She was taken to jail and has a bond set at $25,000.

•Jeffery A. Brooks, 38, of 9352 Highway E in Houston., was arrested on March 16 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of driving while revoked and multiple misdemeanors.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Brooks was there. He was taken to jail and has a bond set at $25,000.

•A 56-year-old woman reported on March 17 that several walnut trees with a total value of about $6,000 had been cut down at a Wagner Road property at Summersville. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on March 13 to a report of trash dumped at Highway 137 and Dixon Road at Licking.

A 53-year-old man who had called in the report told the officer he noticed the trash on March 8. Based on evidence the officer found in the trash, a 41-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were identified as suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 27 regarding a report of property damage at a Prairie Road residence at Bucyrus.

A 23-year-old man there told the officer that he parks a company-owned 2017 Ford F-550 truck in the driveway, and that he had noticed the right-front tire was flat. The man told the deputy he observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in a wheel and tire.

The man said he and his girlfriend had also found damage to the roof of a 2021 Nissan Rogue at the location.

The officer photographed the damages and investigation is ongoing.