The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 33-year-old Houston woman reported fraudulent charges on her Walmart account on Feb. 15.

The woman told an investigating deputy that someone had bought more than $200 worth of items on Walmart’s website using her card. The woman said she contacted the credit card company and was told the items purchased were to be sent to an address in Elk Creek.

A 34-year-old woman is a suspect, and the deputy was to contact her.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 21 to a report of loud music coming from a vehicle parked in a driveway at the residence of two women (ages 88 and 66) on Highway 17 residence at Success.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 26-year-old man there and asked him why he was parked in the house’s driveway. The man told the officer he had been awake for a long time and had been driving around and saw many colorful lights in the home’s yard and pulled in to have a look.

The officer noted that the driveway is about 300 feet long.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a trespassing charge.

•On Feb. 21, a deputy responded to a Chestnut Ridge Road residence in Houston regarding a report of a man threatening to shoot his family.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a man walking out of the house with his hands up.

The deputy determined the man, 57, and a 19-year-old man had been involved in a fight, and each had sustained injuries.

The man was taken to the Texas County Jail and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18 regarding a report of shot fired from the roadway at a Highway AD residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 37-year-old man there who said his truck had been shot several times, and the deputy observed several bullet holes in the vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told the officer that the shots had likely come from a red and black Dodge Charger.