Hanna Huffman, a junior at Houston High, Vanessa Metheney, a senior at Cabool High, and Remi Supancic, a junior at Cabool High, participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Legislative Shadowing Project on Wednesday, March 2.

Maegan Bell, Houston advisor, and Elizabeth Walls, Cabool advisor, accompanied the students to Jefferson City. Sponsored by the Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), the program provides an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to spend a day with their state representative, senator or other public official at the capitol. The students observe hearings, meetings and other public duties.

The Legislative Shadowing Project, now in its 20th year, is conducted by Missouri FCCLA, the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for family consumer sciences and human services education. A reception and opening session was held for participants on Tuesday, March 1. Tours of the Governor’s Mansion, State Capitol and Supreme Court Building also were provided.

The Legislative Shadowing Project allows students to connect their interests in law, public service, civic issues and the political process with their education. The event is designed to help students develop a better understanding of the political process and its impact on citizens.

FCCLA attempts to match students with officials from their local school districts wherever possible. The students prepare for the event by becoming familiar with their official’s responsibilities and current issues. If matched with a legislator, the student becomes knowledgeable about the bills introduced and committees on which the legislator serves.

FCCLA is a nonprofit student organization for young men and women, grades 6-12, in family consumer sciences education. Missouri FCCLA has more than 7,000 members.