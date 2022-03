The dates for the annual Raymondville Picnic have been announced.

The 71th anniversary will be celebrated May 26-28, and the midway will feature 11 rides.

Planning is underway by the Raymondville Community Group. Chantel Richards is the chairperson.

Business sponsorships for $25 are being sought and the name will be listed on a banner.

For more information contact Richards at 417-217-0612 or Debbie at 417-457-6281.