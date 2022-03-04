Services for Maggie D. Smith, 81, are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Services for Maggie D. Smith, 81, are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery.