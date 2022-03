The Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed influenza cases continues to go up.

Since March 9, the count has increased from 176 to 250.

Influenza A’s total is 240. Here is the breakdown by age (Influenza A and B): newborn (12), 2-4 (32), 5-14 (82), 15-24 (50), 25-49 (30), 50-64 (18) and 65 and older (26).