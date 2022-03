The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to aid Cabool’s department with manpower and a tanker on Wednesday afternoon at a brush fire.

The blaze is on Catfish Lane, which is off Highway M. Houston is assisting Cabool, as are other departments. The call to Houston came at about 1:50 p.m.

At about 3 p.m., a Missouri Department of Conservation bulldozer was sent to the scene.

There is a high risk related to outdoor burning, the National Weather Service said Tuesday as it advised against it.