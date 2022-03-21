The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A 25-year-old man came to the sheriff’s department office on March 11 to report that his iPhone XR had been stolen.

The man told an investigating deputy he had been hanging out with a 15-year-old boy at an Arnott Road residence at Licking and got up to go to the bathroom. The man said that when he returned, his phone was gone.

The man said the boy gave him an old phone and said law enforcement wouldn’t do anything about it.

Investigation continues.

•A deputy was dispatched March 5 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Hoth Road residence at Bucyrus.

The officer made contact with a 64-year-old woman there who she and a 57-year-old man had been arguing because he had been drinking and told her he was moving all of her belongings. The woman said she had punched the man in the arm several times.

The officer spoke with the man and he said the argument had lasted several days and became physical when the woman hit him. He said he didn’t want to pursue charges.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 28 to a report of a domestic dispute at a Little Creek Road residence at Mountain Grove.

The officer made contact with a 32-year-old woman there who said she and a 37-year-old man had been in a fight and that he had left the scene.

The woman told the deputy the man had broken the back window of her car, so she had broken the windshield of his vehicle. She said she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

•A 58-year-old Cabool man came to the office on March 13 to ask if he could be kicked out of his residence and not allowed back.

An officer advised the man he would have to be evicted.

The man left, but called dispatch later the same day to report that the landlord of his Airport Road residence had put a padlock on the door and he was unable to get inside.

The deputy contacted the 63-year-old woman who is the landlord and she said the man was a felon and had a gun.

The deputy asked the man if he had a gun, and he said he didn’t. After receiving consent to search, the officer found a .22 caliber rifle in the residence.

The man was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail, and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.