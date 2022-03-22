The Houston High School baseball team got the 2022 season under way this week by hosting the annual Houston Wood Bat Tournament.

In their first game in the event (and this year’s season-opener), the Diamond Tigers took on Cuba on Monday and blanked the Wildcats 5-0.

Houston scored 3 runs in the first inning and added 2 more in the second.

Junior Garyn Hall started on the mound for the Tigers and went 6 innings, allowing only 3 hits while striking out 10 and walking 1. Senior Wiley Sisco worked the seventh frame and struck out the side.

HHS senior Wiley Sisco prepares to deliver a pitch during the Tigers’ win over Cuba Monday in the Houston Wood Bat Tournament.

Hall also led Houston’s offense, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a walk, 3 stolen bases and 2 runs scored.

After loading the bases in the first inning on a walk and two hit batters, the Tigers scored on a fielder’s choice, another walk and another hit-by-pitch.

In the second inning, HHS junior Ryan Wolfe knocked an RBI double down the right field line and sophomore Stone Jackson drove in a run with a single to center.

Due to wet weather, the Houston Wood Bat Tournament games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday were moved to Friday and Saturday. Houston will face county rival Licking at 4 p.m. Friday and take on Mountain Grove at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sporting aluminum bats, the Tigers (1-0) will travel to Seymour on Monday (March 28) and host Bradleyville on Tuesday (March 29).

To view a photo gallery from the Tigers’ game against Cuba (with the option to purchase photos), click here.