The Houston drama program hosted a stage performance of “The Little Mermaid” with separate shows for the high school and middle school cast on March 10-12.

The splitting of the two age groups was a major milestone for the program that began with just four girls nearly five years ago.

The cast of Houston Drama’s middle school production. Front, from left: Aralyn Walkup, Johnathan Hofstetter, Sara Jones, Victoria Fulbright, Noah Dowdican, Jaelyn Scholz, Johnathan Causey and Claire Benoist. Back row: Kaitlyn Buck, Emily Johnston, Hally Scheets, Dillon Shelton, Maggie Wolfe, Reese Wilson, Danni Root, Chesney Warner, Ashley Gilbert, Natalie Clinton, Hudson Volk and Chandler Vasquez. EMILY HONEYCUTT | HOUSTON HERALD

The play, performed at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston, was sponsored by groups such as the Houston R-1 School District and the STARS Foundation of Cabool.