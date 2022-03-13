Drury University will host law enforcement agencies from across the region for a job fair and hiring combine on March 19.

The event is noon – 6 p.m. Anyone interested in entering a career in law enforcement, lateral candidates looking to move agencies or anyone pursuing a career in criminal justice are encouraged to attend. Representatives from more than 20 agencies in Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas are expected.

Before the job fair, Drury University Law Enforcement Academy personnel will distribute and monitor the standardized Missouri Police Chiefs written exam and physical agility test. Participation is not required, and attendees can choose to take both portions or one. Testing is free and will begin at 8 a.m.

“There is a lot of value in this event for anyone interested in criminal justice or law enforcement,” says Drury University Law Enforcement Academy Director Tony Bowers. “Attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage one-on-one with several agencies all in one location. And for those who decide to participate in the testing process, they can then present those results to agencies in attendance for feedback or submission.”

Registration ahead of time is required for those who would like to participate in testing.

For more information about to event, contact Bowers at 417-873-7542 or tbowers@drury.edu.

Additionally, law enforcement professionals, or their dependents, interested in completing their associate or bachelor’s degree may do so through Drury GO’s Badge to Bachelors program. “Drury University appreciate the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families. We are eager to meet with officers and their families about how our Badge to Bachelors initiative can help them continue their education through seated and/or online classes,” according to Houston Campus Coordinator Karen James.