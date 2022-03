A South Central Solid Waste District cleanup that was postponed Saturday due to icy conditions is rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, southeast of Licking.

Tegan Vaughn, South Central Solid Waste District coordinator, said the cleanup site is an illegal dump. Gloves, trash bags, water and lunch will be provided.

Persons can RSVP to join and receive the exact location of where volunteers will meet.

Vaughn can be reached at 417-247-7875 or email at tvaughn@scocog.org.