An electronic waste collection event — for such items as computers, printers and other equipment — is planned for April 30 at Cabool.

The South Central Solid Waste District and the City of Cabool are will offer this service free to residents of Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties.

The event runs 10 a.m. to noon at 603 Main St. This is a first-come, first-serve event until the transport truck is full.

Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all in ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet/toner cartridges, printers/scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards/mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, blue ray players, DVRs, typewriters, all appliances, all batteries, all cords, all TVs, microwaves, refrigerant-containing items, computer monitors and fluorescent bulbs. If it ran with a cord or a battery, you can bring it.

South Central Solid Waste District Coordinator Tegan Vaughn said she is pleased that these events are starting again. “We hope to have more events in the district later this year,” she said. “We have been getting calls and hearing that these items have been piling up in garages and that there is certainly a need for e-waste collections. Our goal is to be able to continue collections into the future.”

Funding for these collections comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. For questions about these events, contact the South Central Solid Waste District at 417-256-4226.