This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

There is an elevated to significant fire danger expected today as a result of warm, dry and gusty conditions, the National Weather Service said.

It said outside burning is discouraged except by experienced fire personnel, it said.

The National Weather Service said to avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks. Property discard of cigarettes. Avoid parking on dry grass and check trailers for dragging chains, it said.