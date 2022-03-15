An Elk Creek woman is the latest to file for state representative.

Bernadette Holzer declared her candidacy Monday on the Democratic Ticket for state representative in the 143rd District. Filing earlier were Bennie Cook, incumbent, and Christopher Davis and Philip Lohmann, both of Rolla. They are Republicans.

A Bucyrus man declared recently for Texas County presiding commissioner.

Donald Lee Kern filed for the four-year position on the Democrat Ticket. The office is held by Scott Long of Cabool, who is a Republican. Long filed for re-election last month.

The deadline to declare is Tuesday, March 29.

Filings opened Feb. 22 with these residents completing paperwork declaring their candidacy for office:

•8th Congressional District, Jason Smith of Salem, incumbent, and Jacob Turner of Jackson. (Republicans)

•25th Circuit Court Judge, Division 2: Incumbent John Beger of Rolla.

•County circuit clerk, Marci Mosely of Houston, incumbent, and Erin Smith, Houston. (Republicans)

•Other incumbents seeking re-election are: Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch of Bucyrus, Presiding Commissioner Scott Long of Cabool, Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. of Houston and Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston of Houston. All are Republicans. Each office is a four-year term.

•County Clerk Peggy Seyler of Houston, a Republican, who was appointed to the post last year, filed.