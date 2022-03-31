Emma Lou Garrett, age 81, of Columbia, Mo., passed away March 25, 2022, at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Bloodland, Mo., to Leonard Luther and Mary Etta (Lancaster) Williams.

She grew up in the Plato area and graduated from Plato High School.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lynn Oscar Garrett; and six brothers, Chester, Grover, Leland, Garry, Hadley and Troy Williams.

She is survived by her son, Lindell (Rebecca) Garrett of Mexico, Mo.; her daughter, Malinda (Michael) Lounsbury of Bowling Green, Mo.; six grandchildren, Christina Lohse, Matthew Garrett, James Garrett, Miranda Juniel, Heather Lounsbury and Rebecca Lounsbury; eight great -grandchildren; two sisters, Patsy Niebruegge of Joplin, Mo., and Hester Kinnaird of Maryland Heights, Mo.

Emma worked for the City of Columbia for 30 plus years, and in accounts receivable for MFA oil for 25 plus years and retired from there.

Emma loved sewing, quilting, and embroidery. She enjoyed making her family many treasures over the years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Palace Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Dewayne Weber officiating. Burial is in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Ronnie Garrett, Lonnie Garrett, Kevin Niebruegge, Matthew Garrett, Jeremy Niebruegge and Leonard Niebruegge.



PAID