Everett Elton “JR” Vaughan, Jr., 63, was born March 16, 1959, to Everett and May Williams Vaughan in Houston, Mo. He passed away March 20, 2022, at University Hospital, Columbia, from an unexpected, sudden illness.

Mr. Vaughan is survived by three sons, Wes, Josh and Kevin; two grandchildren; six sisters; and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and May, and an infant sister.

Mr. Vaughan loved to read and watch old westerns. The family farm was his favorite place in the world. He loved to tell stories and jokes and sometimes the same ones repeatedly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Palace Cemetery or Roby Baptist Church.

The family will be holding a private memorial service. Cremation is under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.