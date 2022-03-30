The lineup for elections held later this year is set. Filings closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The primary is in August and party nominees advance to the General Election in August.

Here is a roundup of people who have declared as candidates:

143rd House District: Bernadette Holzer, Houston, Democrat; and Bennie Cook, incumbent, and Christopher Davis and Philip Lohmann, both of Rolla. They are Republicans.

•Presiding Commissioner: The office is held by Republican Scott Long of Cabool, who filed for re-election to the four-year position. Donald Lee Kern of Bucyrus filed on the Democrat Ticket.

•8th Congressional District, Jason Smith of Salem, incumbent; and Jacob Turner of Jackson (Republicans). Randi McCallian of Newburg filed Friday afternoon on the Democrat Ticket and Jim Higgins of St. Louis declared on the Libertarian Ticket.

•25th Circuit Court Judge, Division 2: Incumbent John Beger of Rolla (Republican).

•County circuit clerk, Marci Mosley of Houston, incumbent; and Erin Smith, Houston (Republicans).

•Other incumbents seeking re-election are: Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch of Bucyrus, Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. of Houston and Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston of Houston. All are Republicans. Each office is a four-year term. They will run unopposed.

•County Clerk Peggy Seyler of Houston, a Republican, who was appointed to the post last year, filed. She will run unopposed.