Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 29) for races at the county, state and federal level.

The primary is in August and the general election is in November.

Here is a roundup of people who have declared as candidates.

143rd House District: Bernadette Holzer, Elk Creek, Democrat; and Bennie Cook, incumbent, and Christopher Davis and Philip Lohmann, both of Rolla. They are Republicans.

•Presiding Commissioner: The office is held by Republican Scott Long of Cabool, who has filed for re-election to the four-year position. Donald Lee Kern (no hometown listed) filed on the Democrat Ticket.

•8th Congressional District, Jason Smith of Salem, incumbent, and Jacob Turner of Jackson (Republicans).

•25th Circuit Court Judge, Division 2: Incumbent John Beger of Rolla (Republican).

•County circuit clerk, Marci Mosely of Houston, incumbent, and Erin Smith, Houston (Republicans).

•Other incumbents seeking re-election are: Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch of Bucyrus, Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. of Houston and Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston of Houston. All are Republicans. Each office is a four-year term.

•County Clerk Peggy Seyler of Houston, a Republican, who was appointed to the post last year, filed.