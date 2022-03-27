Organizers of the revival of the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival in Houston are seeking the public’s help with a need.

A flat-bed trailer is required for performances on Saturday, April 30, in downtown Houston. The HHS Jazz Band and other performers will use it as a stage.

If someone can help, email ec.dev@houstonmo.org or hisel1970@yahoo.com

The festival honors the world-famous clown who was raised on a farm east of Houston and held his first performance at the Old Settlers Reunion in Houston. His career brought him to TV, stage and film, as well as a run with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. He passed away in 1979. A local park is named in his honor.

This year is the relaunch of the festival that was last held in 2008.