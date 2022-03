This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The number of influenza cases in Texas County has risen during the last two weeks, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday.

The total cases for the season stands at 119. Most of those are Influenza A — 110. The remainder are Influenza B. Many of those affected are children: Ages 5-14 (34) and ages 15-24 (36). There have been 20 who are ages 50 or older