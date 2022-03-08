Forrest “Doc” Allen Pugh, Jr. was born Sept. 29, 1941, to Forrest Allen Pugh Sr. and Florence Lucille (Potter) Pugh. He concluded his walk on this earth on Feb. 26, 2022, at the age of 80.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one son-in-law, Russell Mills. Survivors include three daughters, DeeDee Mills, Tina Carter and husband, Howard, and Stephanie Wood and husband, Rodney; and six grandsons, Ryan Mills, Eric Mills, Doug Walls, Adam Carter, Scotty Wood and Markus Wood.

Doc had a sincere passion for agriculture, farming, livestock and building. He graduated from Cabool Schools in 1959 and pursued his Agriculture Education Degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He taught various Vocational Agriculture Courses throughout southeast and south-central Missouri. While working in Parma, Mo., he met and married Donna Davis, and later moved to Cabool to raise their three daughters, DeeDee, Tina and Stephanie on the family farm.

He pursued farming and raising red angus cattle for a number of years. He also worked for Quality Liquid Feeds and Furst McNess, fostering relationships with many families and farmers across multiple states in the Midwest. Doc retired from USDA, Soil and Water Conservation division, in 2007. Through various soil and water conservation programs, Doc was instrumental in helping local family farms to prosper and thrive.

Doc took immense pride in his family and traditions. He was happiest when he was surrounded by those that he loved and working outdoors. He also loved to spend time with the Watson Family — Shaun, Kim, Megan, Makalah and Westlee, and working with them on hunting endeavors or FFA projects.

Doc had a sincere love of a variety of animals. An assortment of animals found refuge, acceptance, and compassion with him. He was able to form a unique friendship with donkeys, cattle, cats and many puppy dogs.

He was often credited with being a person who might joke and cut up, but in turn, would be the first one to offer help to someone in need. He was also known for his ability to construct various wooden treasures. From building wooden cooktop stove toy boxes, to cedar treasure chests, Doc found great happiness in building unique treasures and sharing them with those that he cared about.

Doc was a great leader, worker, role model, encourager, son, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and cared for him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any FFA Chapter or Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.