The City of Houston announced Monday there will be an Emmett Kelly Festival 5K on Saturday, April 30. The walk/run will be held downtown with check-in beginning at 7 a.m. at the Lone Star Plaza and race start time at 8 a.m.

Houston High School student Shiane Parish was the winner of the T-shirt design contest for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival. (Submitted photo)

Registration includes a sleeveless running shirt with a picture of Emmett Kelly designed by high school student Shiane Parish. The Houston High School Jazz Band will play at 9 a.m. to welcome in the winners and the Dutch Oven cooking team will provide hot biscuits for the runners/walkers after they race.

Registrations can be picked up at the City of Houston and In Season Sports and Outdoors. Cost of race is $20 through April 15, $25 through April 22, and $30 from April 23 through Race Day.

There is $100 cash prize to fastest male runner and female runner. There will also be a $50 prize for the best dressed clown in the race. There will be gift cards for the age groups winners participating. To receive the T-shirt on race day registration must be completed by April 15. Everyone registering after that day will receive their shirt after April 30. If school groups of five register together, there cost will be $20 each through race day.

For fun at 9 a.m. there will be a run for children down Grand Avenue that morning. All participants will receive a fun item for running. They can dress up and there will be a best dressed clown prize for one of the kids, 12 and under.

For more information, contact Ann Tottingham, 417-967-3711.

The Kelly Festival will feature a variety of activities from April 28-30.